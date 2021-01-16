One-Time Indiana Home Of 9th U.S. President Being Restored

By Associated Press 2 minutes ago

Depicted in this illustration, the inauguration of William Henry Harrison in Washington on March 4, 1841. Harrison was 68-years-old when he took office. Hatless and without an overcoat he rode horseback from the White House to the Capitol on a wintry day and stood for an hour in a raw wind while delivering his inaugural address. A month later he died of pneumonia. The artist’s conception of the inauguration included some light finery which hardly matched the weather of the day.
Credit (AP Photo)

VINCENNES, Ind. (AP) — The one-time Indiana home of the nation's ninth president is getting a $1.2 million restoration that will spruce up the more than 200-year-old mansion's main floor with new windows and porches. Contractors recently started working on Grouseland, the Vincennes residence that was William Henry Harrison's home when he was governor of the Indiana Territory. Harrison was elected U.S. president in 1840. The Vincennes Sun-Commercial reports the restoration will focus on the two-story brick mansion's first floor, specifically its study and dining room, and include adding exact replicas of the home's original wood windows and repairing its first-floor fireplaces. The home was completed in 1804.

 

