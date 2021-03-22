One Year Of COVID-19 In Indiana

It's been nearly a year since Indiana reported its first case and first death from COVID-19, and we're still in the middle of our "new normal." We asked Hoosiers across the state to share their stories with us – the people we've lost, the triumphs, the recoveries, and the changes.

And you did.

Indiana Public Broadcasting and Side Effects Public Media are still collecting your stories about what's changed for you in the last year. Share your story by calling 765-228-2129 and leaving a voicemail or uploading your audio here.

This project was produced with help from Side Effects Public Media, a news collaborative covering public health.