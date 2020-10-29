O'Neill Sentenced For On-Duty Sexual Encounter

Ryan O'Neill's photo from when he was still with the South Bend Police Dept.
Credit Photo provided by SBPD in June of 2019

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A white former South Bend police officer whose fatal shooting of a Black man roiled then-Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a charge related to an earlier on-duty sexual encounter. Forty-four-year-old Ryan O’Neill was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation after pleading guilty to ghost employment for a paid sex act with a woman while he was on duty in May 2019. That sexual encounter was uncovered by a special prosecutor who found in March that O'Neill's fatal June 2019 shooting of 54-year-old Eric Logan was justified.

