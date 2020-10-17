Opponent Of Pence's Brother Alleges Racist Threats, Gunfire

By Associated Press 51 minutes ago

 

In this June 19, 2020, photo Jeannine Lee Lake, Democratic candidate for Indiana's 6th congressional district, fights her emotions as she speaks to the crowd gathered for Juneteenth day event in Columbus, Ind. The Democrat, lost badly in 2018 and again faces long odds in the deeply conservative district.
Credit (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Black woman running for Congress in Indiana against Vice President Mike Pence's brother says she has received numerous racist and threatening messages and thinks she heard gunfire before a campaign event. Democrat Jeannine Lee Lake faces long odds against Republican Rep. Greg Pence in the GOP-dominated 6th District. Lake told police she had just parked at a Muncie bistro when she heard what she believes were three gunshots outside the driver’s side window. Lake said she began receiving racist phone messages and damage to personal property late this summer after the Delaware County GOP published her personal address and contact information in a Facebook post.

