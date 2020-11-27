Organizers Say This Year's Small Business Saturday Could Make Or Break Some Michiana Businesses

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

While Black Friday typically gets most of the post-Thanksgiving retail hype, the following Saturday has traditionally been dedicated to supporting small businesses.

Kylie Carter, director of marketing and events for Downtown South Bend, said the strain the pandemic has put on local businesses has made Small Business Saturday especially important this year.

“To use the trite [phrase], ‘Now more than ever,’

she said. "I mean, the holiday shopping season could make or break many of our small businesses this year.”

In Goshen, “Small Business Saturday” will actually last from Friday to Monday. Adrienne Nesbitt is the director of events at Eyedart Creative Studio, which organized Goshen’s Shop Local Weekend.

“We were concerned and some of the businesses were concerned because, you know, worrying about capacity, so we really wanted to encourage the community to spread out their shopping,” Nesbitt said.

Nesbitt said she knows it’s difficult to give up the ease and quick delivery of big online corporations. But this year, she says buying from your local boutique, salon, coffee shop or bookstore will be worth it.

“If you want to see these businesses here after the pandemic, you have to speak with your dollars,” she said.

Small Business Saturday will take place Saturday, Nov. 28.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.