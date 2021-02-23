Over 80% Of Michigan Schools Offering In-Person Instruction

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — More than 80% of Michigan school districts planned to offer some form of in-person instruction in February, a 20-plus point rise over the previous month amid a decline in the coronavirus’ spread. Michigan State University’s Education Policy Innovation Colloborative said it is the largely monthly increase since the start of the academic year. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has strongly encouraged schools to provide a face-to-face option by March 1. Just 15% of districts planned to be fully remote this month, down from 35% in January.

