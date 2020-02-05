Owens Drops Out Of Gubernatorial Race; Myers Will Be Democratic Nominee

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Democrats won’t have a competitive primary for governor this year after tech entrepreneur Josh Owens dropped out Wednesday.

That leaves former State Health Commissioner Woody Myers as the only Democratic candidate challenging incumbent Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Friday is the deadline for gubernatorial candidates to submit 4,500 signatures to qualify for the ballot. Josh Owens’s campaign says he has enough but he’s dropping out to avoid a “divisive” primary and endorsing Woody Myers.

In a statement, Owens said Myers has the “experience, the background and the vision for success Indiana deserves.”Led and honored” by Owens’s decision to drop out. The health care executive says the focus is now on bringing new leadership to the governor’s office.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb finished 2019 with more than $7 million in his campaign war chest. Myers ended the year with about $1,900 in the bank.

Contact Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating at: https://wvpe.thankyou4caring.org/