Pandemic Forces Hoosier Nonprofits To Close, Cut Back On Programs

By Associated Press 41 minutes ago

FILE - In this April 1, 2020 file photo, a closed sign is displayed outside a Salvation Army store and donation center.
Credit (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A report has found that more than half of Indiana's nonprofit groups that provide services to those in need have cut back on their programs or reduced their capacity in recent months due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the report, between revenue declines and fundraiser cancellations, about 60% of not-for-profits have suspended or ended programs, such as summer camps, after-school programs, mentorships and volunteer programs. An author of the report says the future of not-for-profits depends on how the pandemic plays out. If the size of gatherings is restricted again, even more programs might need to be cut.

 

