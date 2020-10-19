The Pandemic's Impact On Rural Hospitals

Hospitals across the state have felt the impact of the pandemic in different ways.

Today we talk to a panel of guests about rural hospitals, the unique challenges they've faced, and the changing roles they play for the communities around them.

Produced by Drew Daudelin

Guests:

Cara Veale

CEO, Indiana Rural Health Association

Phil Ellis

Senior Director, Indiana Rural Health Association

Stephanie Laws

Vice President/Administrator, Union Hospital-Clinton

Brian Tabor

President, Indiana Hospital Association