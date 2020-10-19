The Pandemic's Impact On Rural Hospitals

Hospitals across the state have felt the impact of the pandemic in different ways.
Today we talk to a panel of guests about rural hospitals, the unique challenges they've faced, and the changing roles they play for the communities around them.
Produced by Drew Daudelin
Guests:
Cara Veale
CEO, Indiana Rural Health Association
Phil Ellis
Senior Director, Indiana Rural Health Association
Stephanie Laws
Vice President/Administrator, Union Hospital-Clinton
Brian Tabor
President, Indiana Hospital Association