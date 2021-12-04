Parents of accused Oxford High shooter arraigned after overnight arrest

Update: Saturday December 4 at 10:10 a.m.

The parents of the 15 year old accused of shooting and killing four of his Oxford High School classmates appeared in court Saturday to face their own criminal charges.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were arrested early Saturday morning after failing to turn themselves in on Friday. Authorities say the Crumbleys withdrew $4,000 from an ATM Friday. They were discovered hiding in a warehouse on Detroit’s east side early Saturday morning.

During a half-hour video arraignment, the two sat in separate rooms, with Jennifer Crumbley appearing to fight back tears through the court proceeding.

“Your honor, this is a very serious, horrible, terrible murder and shooting. And it has affected the entire community,” said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. “And these two individuals could have stopped it.”

The Crumbleys each face four charges of involuntary manslaughter and entered not guilty pleas. The judge set their bond at $500,000 dollars each.

Defense Attorneys Mariell Lehman and Shannon Smith accuse the prosecutor’s office of “cherry picking” facts in the case.

“From what we know your honor, the facts are not what they have been presented to the court and the public,” Lehman told the court, adding that the Crumbleys are “devastated.”

The two are scheduled to return to court in ten days.

Meanwhile, their son Ethan Crumbley is on a different legal track.

The teen faces a variety of charges, including four counts of murder and a single count of terrorism.

Update: Saturday December 4 at 6:57 a.m.

James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of the 15-year-old accused of killing four students at Oxford High School, were arrested after midnight in Detroit.

The Detroit Police Department "received a 911 call from a business owner that observed the suspect vehicle in his parking lot on Bellevue near Jefferson in the city of Detroit," Oakland County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Mike McCabe wrote in an email around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. "A female was observed near the car by the business owner. When he called 911 she fled on foot. After an extensive search by DPD including Detroit K-9 units both of the fugitives were located and arrested by DPD. The two will be transported to the Oakland County Jail tonight.

"Kudos to the Detroit Police Department for this great response and work. We wish to thank all of the agencies that assisted on scene including Border Patrol, MSP, U.S. Marshals and our own Fugitive Team."

The couple could be arraigned as early as Saturday morning.

Original Post: Friday, December 3 at 5:31 p.m.

Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are attempting to locate the parents of an Oxford High School student accused of killing four classmates.

Jennifer and James Crumbley were charged earlier today with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter for their involvement in the crimes.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said the county fugitive apprehension team, the FBI, and U.S. Marshals are actively looking for the two.

“We have our Fugitive Apprehension Team, the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service and others actively looking for them and have every expectation we’ll have them in custody soon,” Bouchard said. “The action of fleeing and ignoring their attorney certainly adds weight to the charges. They cannot run from their part in this tragedy.”

He said anyone with information about the couple’s whereabouts should call the Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4911. The couple may be driving a black 2021 Kia Seltos SUV with the Michigan license plate number DQG 5203.

The couple's lawyer, Shannon Smith, said the two left town for their own safety but are returning to face arraignment. The couple were to be arraigned by video on Friday at 4 p.m.

"The Crumbleys left town on the night of the tragic shooting for their own safety. They are returning to the area to be arraigned," Smith and her partner Mariell Lehman told The Detroit News. "They are not fleeing from law enforcement despite recent comments in media reports."

Smith spoke after authorities said they were searching for the parents of Ethan Crumbley, who is charged with murder and terrorism in the deaths of four students at Oxford High School on Tuesday. Crumbley's parents were charged Friday and Ethan was charged Wednesday.

A prosecutor says they gave their son access to a gun and didn't intervene despite problems at school that day. Smith says the parents have not fled from authorities. She didn't say when they would appear in court.

Tracy Samilton and Steve Carmody contributed to this story.

