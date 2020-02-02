Parts Of Indiana's Amish Acres Going On Auction Block

The Round Barn at Amish Acres in Nappanee.
Credit https://www.facebook.com/AmishAcres/photos/a.238996871012/10157045862176013/?type=3&theater

A popular tourist attraction in Nappanee that provided a glimpse into the life and history of the Amish is going on the auction block later this week.

It's not clear if Wednesday's auction will mean that Amish Acres in Nappanee will continue in the form it has for the last 50 years.

It includes historical cabins, barns and other structures, most of which date back to the 1800s.

It also includes the 400-seat Round Barn Theatre.

Richard Pletcher and other family members have built up the brand to the point that it draws 150,000 visitors each year.

But he told the South Bend Tribune that keeping it going is "a year-round effort" and they're "all exhausted." 

