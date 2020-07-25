Pence Applauds Indiana's Reopening Plans, Promises Future Federal Resources

By Lauren Chapman 1 hour ago

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a meeting with higher education leaders on safely reopening schools, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Indianapolis.
Credit (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Vice President Mike Pence applauded Gov. Eric Holcomb’s efforts Friday to reopen schools this fall, from K-12 to higher education institutions. 

"It’s also important to remember that there are real costs – far beyond academics – to our kids if they’re not in school," Pence said.

READ MORE: Mask-Wearing Mandatory At School, State Issues Guidance On Positive COVID-19 Tests

During a roundtable discussion hosted by Marian University in Indianapolis, Pence highlighted the many wraparound services K-12 schools provide, including school lunches, special education and mental health services.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance for families and policymakers Thursday evening about the importance of reopening schools. Pence referenced not only that guidance, but some of the studies it pointed to, including the educational losses from summer vacation and extended breaks.

Pence said the bottom line is, he doesn’t want finances or federal guidance to serve as a barrier to reopening schools.

"Opening up our schools again is the best thing for our kids. It’s also the best thing for working families. And it’s the best thing for moving this state, and our country, forward," he said.

Pence said the president has requested any new COVID-19 funding from Congress would include support for both K-12 education and higher education to cover costs of reopening schools safely.

Contact Lauren at lchapman@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @laurenechapman_.

