Pence Back In Indiana After Biden's Inauguration

By Bente Bouthier 43 minutes ago

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks after arriving back in his hometown of Columbus, Ind., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Pence has returned to his Indiana hometown, where he told a small crowd that serving in the White House was the greatest honor of his life. Pence flew on a government plane Wednesday afternoon into the Columbus Municipal Airport with his wife, Karen, after attending President Joe Biden’s inauguration. P Photo/Michael Conroy)
Credit (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Now-former Vice President Mike Pence flew to his hometown Columbus, Ind., today after attending President Joe Biden’s inauguration­.

Supporters greeted the former Indiana governor and his family when they landed at the Columbus Municipal Airport this afternoon just before 3 p.m.

Pence spoke to the crowd - thanking God, his family, the Indiana Republican Party, and former President Donald Trump for the opportunity to serve as vice president.

"Serving as your vice president was the greatest honor of my life" he says. "But now that that season of service has come to an end, we just had to come home."

He also congratulated Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on assuming their positions today.

Pence added that he’s promised his wife Karen Pence – the 45th second lady - they would move back to Indiana this summer.

This story will be updated.

