Pence Returns To Indiana To Promote Trade Agreement

Vice President Mike Pence spent part of Thursday afternoon in his home state of Indiana to talk with farmers about the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement.

More than 25 farmers of corn, soybeans and livestock joined Pence at Lamb Farms in Lebanon to talk about concerns they have with their commodities.

Pence’s visit comes as President Donald Trump pushes Congress to ratify the USMCA deal.

The United States Department of Agriculture says Indiana exports more than $4-billion in agricultural products a year. Canada and Mexico are top export markets for the United States, though the latter could see fewer Hoosier-produced goods flow to it if Trump follows through on his threat to close the nation’s southern border.

NPR is reporting, however, that now President Trump is backing down from his threat to shutdown the U.S. Southern border as soon as this week.

Trump had issued the warning in a bid to curtail surging border crossings by asylum seekers from Central America.

Instead, Trump is now giving Mexico "a one-year warning" to address his concerns about its handling of immigrants traveling through the country on the way to the United States. He also demanded that Mexico tamp down on the flow of drugs