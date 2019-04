You can listen now. Click on this story.

One of the programs WVPE carries on our NEWS2 listening stream on the weekends is featuring South Bend Mayor and possible Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg this coming Saturday, April 6.

The New Yorker Radio Hour has already posted the program online, so we are making it available early for you to listen to here.

The program lasts about 50 minutes and the entirety of it is devoted to the conversation with Buttigieg.

Click below to listen.