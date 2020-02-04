Pete Buttigieg Supporters Watch Iowa Caucuses Play Out From South Bend

Listen to a radio version of this story.

Pete Buttigieg supporters gathered in South Bend to watch the Iowa caucuses play out Monday night. It was a long night with delayed results… but enthusiasm in the Buttigieg campaign remained high.

A group of Notre Dame students got back from canvassing for Buttigieg in Iowa just an hour before the watch party began.

One of the students, Chris Russo, said it’s important that people stay informed, even early on in the election.

“This is going to be one of the most genuine, most hard fought primaries that I think people will have a lot to learn from.”

Susan Warner made sure to wear her Pete For America t-shirt. She said she’s proud of how far Buttigieg has come in just the last year.

“It’s about time that we have somebody that brings the United States back to respectability and keeps their word.”

Candidates now prepare for the New Hampshire primary scheduled for Feb. 11th.

Contact Annacaroline at acaruso@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @AnnacarolineC16

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating at: https://wvpe.thankyou4caring.org/