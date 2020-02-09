Peters Airs 1st Ad In Michigan U.S. Senate Race; It Touts Military Creds

By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press 34 seconds ago

FILE - In this combination of 2018 and 2019 file photos are, from left, Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James. James raised $3.5 million in the last quarter, $1 million more than Peters.
Credit AP Photos, File

Days after voting to convict President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial, Democratic Sen. Gary Peters is launching his first TV ad in what could be a tough re-election fight — highlighting his military service and work to help veterans.

The ad debuted during the Michigan-Michigan State basketball game Saturday, nine months before the first-term senator's expected general election showdown with Republican challenger John James. James, a Detroit-based businessman, who has touted his combat experience as a helicopter pilot in Iraq.

Peters' ad is the first by either candidate in a race that's expected to attract vast amounts of outside spending.

 

Tags: 
Sen. Gary Peters
Michigan
John James
U.S. Senate race
political ad
Local

Related Content

Candidate Announces Senate Run Against Gary Peters In Michigan

By David Eggert & Associated Press Jun 6, 2019
JOHNJAMESFORSENATE.COM

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican businessman John James of Michigan announced Thursday that he will challenge first-term Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters in 2020 in a key state for President Donald Trump's re-election chances.