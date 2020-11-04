Peters v. James Senate Race In Michigan Too Close To Call

By Associated Press 4 hours ago

FILE - In this combination of 2018 and 2019 file photos are, from left, Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James.
Credit AP PHOTOS, FILE

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Senate race between incumbent Democrat Gary Peters and Republican challenger John James was too early to call Wednesday morning, with many votes still uncounted. The contest may shape which party controls the Senate, where the GOP now has the majority. James is aiming to be the first Michigan Republican to win a U.S. Senate seat in a quarter-century. Peters is seeking a second term. He’s a former congressman, state senator, lottery commissioner and investment adviser. James runs his family’s automotive logistics business and flew helicopters during combat missions in Iraq.

Tags: 
Michigan
senate
John James
Gary Peters
Local

Related Content

Peters, James Make Final Cases In Michigan's Senate Race

By Associated Press Oct 31, 2020
AP PHOTOS, FILE

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Gary Peters and Republican challenger John James are making their final cases to the electorate in the closing days of a $100 million-plus duel that will help shape whether the winner of the presidential race can enact his legislative agenda. Michigan, long a presidential battleground, is also a key Senate battleground. Peters is one of just two Senate Democrats running in a state Donald Trump won four years ago.

Upton Wins Reelection

By Diane Daniels 5 hours ago
J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE/AP PHOTO

Long-time Michigan Congressman Fred Upton won reelection in his race to retain his seat in Michigan's 6th District. He faced Democratic challenger, Jon Hoadley. Upton has won an 18th term representing the southwest Michigan area.