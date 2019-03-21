PFW To Ditch Plastic Straws, Opt For Paper

Purdue University Fort Wayne announced today the campus will drop plastic straws in favor of more eco-friendly paper ones in its campus dining facilities.

According to a press release from the university, Aramark, a major soft drink provider on campus, will finalize negotiations for paper drinking straws soon. The new straws will be available at all campus dining locations next week.

Purdue Fort Wayne Vice Chancellor for Financial and Administrative Affairs David Wesse said in a statement that sustainability is a high priority for students, faculty and staff, and paper straws are the next ‘logical’ step.

Aramark Food Service Director Eric May said the company is excited to partner with the university to offer paper straws.

Fort Wayne is home to Aardvark straws, one of the pioneers of the paper straw movement across the country.