Phase 1A Vaccination Continues in Berrien County

By 25 minutes ago

Berrien County Health Officer Nicki Britten offers an update on COVID-19 vaccination on Wednesday, December 30.
Credit Captured via Facebook Live

Berrien County health officials say Phase 1A of the county’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign – which includes healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents and staff – is well underway.

Spectrum Health Lakeland President Dr. Loren Hamel said over the last two weeks, about 20 percent of the Lakeland staff has received a first dose of the vaccine.

 

County Health Officer Nicki Britten said the health department has also begun administering first doses – to EMS workers, medical first responders and vaccinators, who are giving people the shots. 

 

Britten said things are going well, but health officials are working to make sure the administration of first doses doesn’t slow down as second doses begin over the next month.

 

“Everything we’re doing now, we need to double moving forward," she said. "We’ve been trying to make sure that we’re setting ourselves up for a pace we can maintain so we have that long-term endurance.”

 

Britten expects to start Phase 1B – which includes people over age 75 and several categories of essential workers – in late January or early February.

 

Until then, she and Hamel asked community members for patience, and thanked them for their hard work and cooperation throughout 2020.

 

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

 

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here. 

Tags: 
Berrien County
Berrien County Health Department
Spectrum Health Lakeland
Covid-19
Local

Related Content

Vaccinations For Healthcare Workers Begin In Berrien County

By Dec 17, 2020
Captured via Facebook Live

During the weekly Berrien County COVID-19 update on Dec. 17, Spectrum Health Lakeland President Dr. Loren Hamel said the county received just under 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The first of those doses, he said, were administered Wednesday night.

"I was there with a line down the hall waiting to get vaccinated, folks with excitement and a few tears," Hamel said.

Hamel said the vaccine's arrival felt like a turning point, where healthcare workers can move from a "defensive" COVID strategy to an "offensive" one that's focused on prevention.

What Will The COVID-19 Vaccine Cost?

By Dec 22, 2020
Captured via Facebook Live

It will be months before the general public has access to the COVID-19 vaccine, but some people are already wondering what the shots may cost.

Berrien County Health Officer Nicki Britten said nobody is allowed to be charged or billed for the vaccine itself.

 

“Cost will not be a barrier for anybody," she said. "That is something that is being provided to the American public.”

 