Phillip Atiba Goff: How can communities reimagine their approach to public safety?

Part 3 of TED Radio Hour episode Bucking the System

Psychologist Phillip Atiba Goff analyzes data on how racial bias affects police behavior. He shares how communities can rethink their public safety systems, and ultimately better respond to crises.

About Phillip Atiba Goff

Phillip Atiba Goff is a professor of African American studies and psychology at Yale University. He is also the CEO and co-founder of the Center for Policing Equity, a university research center that analyses racial bias in policing. CPE also hosts the world's largest collection of police behavioral data in the National Science Foundation-funded National Justice Database.

Goff has won multiple awards for his work, including two American Psychological Association early career awards, the Association for Psychological Science Rising Star award, and the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executive's Lloyd G. Sealy Award. He also served as a panelist for former President Obama's Task Force on 21st Century Policing.

Goff earned his B.A. from Harvard University and a Ph.D. in psychology from Stanford University.

This episode of TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone. It was edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour.

Our production staff also includes Rachel Faulkner, Diba Mohtasham, James Delahoussaye, Matthew Cloutier, Sylvie Douglis, Fiona Geiran and Harrison Vijay Tsui. Our intern is Katherine Sypher. Jeff Rogers is our executive producer. Our audio engineer is Daniel Shukhin.

