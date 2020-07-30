PHM Plans To Start School Online Only Through Late October

The Penn Harris Madison School Corporation is planning to start school with an online only option after consulting with local health officials. The earliest the school would consider returning to offering an in-person instruction option is Oct. 27.

The PHM School Board will vote on this next week.

July 30, 2020

Dear P-H-M Families,

We have been communicating regularly with medical professionals at the St. Joseph County Department of Health (SJCDH) and receiving guidance regarding the status of coronavirus activity and community transmission in making decisions regarding the safest model for curriculum delivery. The current thresholds for consideration by SJCDH strongly recommend that St. Joseph County Schools open in a virtual learning environment.

They also provided guidance on extracurricular and co-curricular activities. Those programs are being monitored and are under review.

The administration will recommend to the P-H-M Board of School Trustees at a School Board meeting on August 3, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. that all students participate in a virtual learning environment from the first day of school, August 19 through October 22. During the established virtual learning period, we will continue to collaborate with the SJCDH regarding further discussions and recommendations.

Prior to October 22, and the decision to return students to in-person instruction, we will ask parents which option they will be choosing by providing a parent survey. Parents will not be bound by their previous choice.

When we return, we will continue to offer two options: in-person or virtual instruction.

On October 27 (or when the SJCDH deems it appropriate) students who are enrolled in the in-person program will return to school.

On October 27 students who are enrolled in the virtual learning program will continue with virtual learning.

Established metrics, provided by the SJCDH, will determine when it is safe to return to in-person learning. Families will be given a two week notice of any changes to return to in-person learning.

Thank you for your ongoing support and partnership.

Please stay safe and healthy!

Dr. Jerry Thacker

Superintendent