PHM Schools Superintendent Tests Positive For COVID-19

In a message to staff on Wednesday, Oct. 28, Penn-Harris-Madison School Superintendent Jerry Thacker announced that he was tested for COVID-19 on Thursday, Oct. 22 and received his positive result this past Monday.

Thacker said in the email that so far, he’s only experiencing mild symptoms and fatigue. He will isolate for 10 days, and as long as his symptoms improve, will return to work on Monday, Nov. 2.

In the email, Thacker encouraged staff to remain “extra vigilant” in following safety protocols and to continue monitoring their health as flu season begins.

(You can read Dr. Thacker's full email below.)

On Monday (Oct. 26), I shared with the Board of School Trustees that I have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. I was tested last Thursday, Oct. 22 and received my positive test result on Monday. Fortunately, I am just experiencing mild symptoms with fatigue. Following CDC, Indiana State Department of Health, and St. Joseph County Department of Health guidelines, I am isolating for 10 days. I am working from home during this period. As long as my symptoms improve, I will be able to return to the office at the ESC on Monday, November 2.

I speak from experience that this disease can sneak up on you. Please remain extra vigilant continuing to fill out the self-screening Google form every day before reporting for work. It is a good prompt and self-check that helps all of us monitor our health and any possible symptoms. As we enter into flu season, we need to be careful not to let our guard down. Washing our hands whenever possible and using hand sanitizer frequently in between hand washings will greatly reduce the spread of germs. We all must continue to wear our masks at all times, being mindful to maintain a social distance of 6 feet or more whenever possible.

All of these measures seem to go against our friendly and personal instincts, but we must continue to follow these necessary health safety protocols so that we can continue to work together. We’ve all worked so hard to provide our families with in-person instruction options for those that desire it, and a vibrant virtual option for those families who prefer at-home settings.

Please also remember to stay home if you’ve had close contact with a known positive case, including those in your own house, or if you are awaiting test results. Contact your supervisor so that they can contact Human Resources. We must all do our part to keep each other safe!

Stay healthy and well,

Dr. Jerry Thacker