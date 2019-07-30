PHOTO GALLERY: 2019's Final Meet Me On The Island Is Friday, Check Out Great Images From July

Love these photos? Get your photos featured at wvpe.org by sending them to us at wvpe.org. We are launching a "Photo of the Week" feature.

Talk about a photo-worthy event, can you believe the final Meet Me on the Island of the summer is almost upon us? Joins us Friday, Aug. 2 from 5:30-9pm on the island behind the Century Center in South Bend.

We join the South Bend Museum of Art in welcoming the Shake N' Chill band to the stage. This is another event in WVPE's 2019 Four Winds Entertainment Series.

Weather looks great for Friday. We'll see you there.

And make sure to engage in our "Photo of the Week" launch. Here are the details:

Email photo(s) to: wvpe@wvpe.org

Make sure to include your name, where you live, names of people in the photo, date the photo was taken and the location where the photo was taken.

Please send images in .jpg format and scale down any image that is larger than 2 mbin size.

By submitting, you give permission for use of your image on the WVPE website and WVPE social media platforms and assert that you have the right to give such permission. WVPE asserts no ownership over submissions; all rights are retained by the artist or rights holder.