PHOTO GALLERY: Meet Me In The Gallery 2020

Thanks to all of you who joined us for Meet Me in the Gallery on Friday, Feb. 7. The student art being celebrated through the Scholastic Art Awards Exhibit was amazing. Our partners at the South Bend Museum of Art did a great job (as usual) hosting the event. And the musical vibe offered by Rhymer/Educator provided the perfect backdrop. So WVPE's 2020 Entertainment Series is off to a great start with sponsorship from Four Winds Casino. Next up in the series: Meet Me on the Island (behind the Century Center in South Bend) on Fri., June 5th.