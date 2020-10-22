Photo Of The Week - An Autumn Bike Ride

WVPE's latest Photo of the Week captures the colorful image of an autumn bike ride in Michiana. Thanks to 17-year-old Jill Collins of Sturgis, Michigan, for this submission. The photo was taken on Oct. 12th just north of Goshen on the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail.

We'd love to see what you are taking photos of.

Email Photo of the Week submissions to us at wvpe@wvpe.org.

Make sure to include your name, where you live, names of people in the photo, date the photo was taken and the location where the photo was taken.

Please send images in .jpg format and scale down any image that is larger than 2 mb in size.

By submitting, you give permission for use of your image on the WVPE website and WVPE social media platforms and assert that you have the right to give such permission. WVPE asserts no ownership over submissions; all rights are retained by the artist.