Photo Of The Week - A Blast Of Color

A blast of crabapple color in Berrien Springs, Michigan makes for WVPE's latest Photo of the Week.

Thanks to Beverly Matiko for sharing this shot she captured on December 3rd.

Beautiful blue skies like that will be increasingly rare as we are just ten days away from the official start of winter.

We'd love to see what you are taking photos of.

Email Photo of the Week submissions to us at wvpe@wvpe.org.

Make sure to include your name, where you live, names of people in the photo, date the photo was taken and the location where the photo was taken.

Please send images in .jpg format and scale down any image that is larger than 2 mb in size.

By submitting, you give permission for use of your image on the WVPE website and WVPE social media platforms and assert that you have the right to give such permission. WVPE asserts no ownership over submissions; all rights are retained by the artist.