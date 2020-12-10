Photo Of The Week - A Blast Of Color

By Diane Daniels 1 hour ago

Credit Beverly Matiko

A blast of crabapple color in Berrien Springs, Michigan makes for WVPE's latest Photo of the Week.

Thanks to Beverly Matiko for sharing this shot she captured on December 3rd. 

Beautiful blue skies like that will be increasingly rare as we are just ten days away from the official start of winter. 

We'd love to see what you are taking photos of.

Email Photo of the Week submissions to us at wvpe@wvpe.org.

Make sure to include your name, where you live, names of people in the photo, date the photo was taken and the location where the photo was taken.

Please send images in .jpg format and scale down any image that is larger than 2 mb in size.

By submitting, you give permission for use of your image on the WVPE website and WVPE social media platforms and assert that you have the right to give such permission. WVPE asserts no ownership over submissions; all rights are retained by the artist.

Tags: 
Photo of the Week
Beverly Matiko
Berrien Springs
Michigan
crabapples
Feature

Related Content

Photo Of The Week - Summer Fair Season

By Diane Daniels Aug 16, 2019
Dave Coulston, Niles

WVPE's Photo of the Week captures the midway at night at the Berrien County Youth Fair. "Fair Skies" is the caption that Dave Coulston of Niles gives to this image from Berrien Springs that he took on Monday, Aug. 12th. The 2019 Berrien County Youth draws to a close on Sat., Aug. 17th. 

We'd love to feature your images in an upcoming Photo of the Week

To submit a photo with a caption, send it to: wvpe@wvpe.org 