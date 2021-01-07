Photo Of The Week - Cardinal In Winter

WVPE's latest Photo of the Week features a Northern Cardinal sitting in an ice-covered bush. Thanks to Larry Ford for sharing this image that he took on January 2nd in his back yard in Elkhart County just south of Elkhart. Larry says the bird's crest was raised and that it often sits in this bush if its mate is at the bird feeder. Larry says the male cardinal maintains a lookout for her.

We'd love to see what you are taking photos of.

Email Photo of the Week submissions to us at wvpe@wvpe.org.

Make sure to include your name, where you live, names of people in the photo, date the photo was taken and the location where the photo was taken.

Please send images in .jpg format and scale down any image that is larger than 2 mb in size.

By submitting, you give permission for use of your image on the WVPE website and WVPE social media platforms and assert that you have the right to give such permission. WVPE asserts no ownership over submissions; all rights are retained by the artist.