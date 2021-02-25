Photo Of The Week - Dawn At Fidler Pond

What a pretty shot of dawn breaking over Fidler Pond in Goshen. Thanks to Elaine Hooley of Goshen for sharing this image which is WVPE's latest Photo of the Week. She captured this scene back on Feb. 8th around 8 in the morning.

We'd love to see what you are taking photos of.

Email Photo of the Week submissions to us at wvpe@wvpe.org.

Make sure to include your name, where you live, names of people in the photo, date the photo was taken and the location where the photo was taken.

Please send images in .jpg format and scale down any image that is larger than 2 mb in size.

By submitting, you give permission for use of your image on the WVPE website and WVPE social media platforms and assert that you have the right to give such permission. WVPE asserts no ownership over submissions; all rights are retained by the artist.