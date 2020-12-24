Photo Of the Week- December Sunset

There's something about a December sunset. The latest WVPE Photo of the Week features the sunset along the Millrace Canal in Goshen. Thanks to Melanie Helmuth for this image she captured on the evening of December 18th from River Race Drive in Goshen as a flock of geese winged their way through the photo.

We'd love to see what you are taking photos of.

Email Photo of the Week submissions to us at wvpe@wvpe.org.

Make sure to include your name, where you live, names of people in the photo, date the photo was taken and the location where the photo was taken.

Please send images in .jpg format and scale down any image that is larger than 2 mb in size.

By submitting, you give permission for use of your image on the WVPE website and WVPE social media platforms and assert that you have the right to give such permission. WVPE asserts no ownership over submissions; all rights are retained by the artist.