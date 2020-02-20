Photo Of The Week - Frozen

By Diane Daniels 18 minutes ago

January on Lake Maxinkuckee, Culver
Credit Tony Straw

Ice accumulation on branches of a tree near Lake Maxinkuckee in Culver back in January of 2020 make for an impressive image in our Photo of the Week.  

Thanks to Tony Straw of Culver for this submission. 

We'd love to see your images too. 

Email photos to wvpe@wvpe.org. 

Make sure to include your name, where you live, names of people in the photo, date the photo was taken and the location where the photo was taken. 

Please send images in .jpg format and scale down any image that is larger than 2 mb in size.

By submitting, you give permission for use of your image on the WVPE website and WVPE social media platforms and assert that you have the right to give such permission. WVPE asserts no ownership over submissions; all rights are retained by the artist or rights holder.

Tags: 
Photo of the Week
Lake Maxinkuckee
culver
tony Straw
Feature

Related Content

Photo Of The Week - Capturing Autumn In Culver

By Diane Daniels Oct 31, 2019
Tony Straw

In Michiana, when the fall colors pop it can be short-lived. So once again this week, we are featuring an autumn image. This one comes to us courtesy of Tony Straw. He took this shot on the campus of Culver Military Academy. 

Are you capturing some great shots of our current fall colors? Or anything else? Send them to us at wvpe@wvpe.org.

Include your name, hometown, names of people pictured, and the date and location where the photo was taken. Please send images in .jpg format & no larger than 2mb in size.