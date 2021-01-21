Photo Of The Week - Glass Houses

By Diane Daniels 1 hour ago

Credit Cyndi Holther

WVPE's latest Photo of the Week captures an icy image that the photographer took on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, in Shipshewana. Cyndi Holther of Sturgis was inspired to take this shot by laying on the cold sidewalk to get just the right angle. To quote her, "Brrr!" She calls the photo "Glass Houses." 

We'd love to see what you are taking photos of.

Email Photo of the Week submissions to us at wvpe@wvpe.org.

Make sure to include your name, where you live, names of people in the photo, date the photo was taken and the location where the photo was taken.

Please send images in .jpg format and scale down any image that is larger than 2 mb in size.

By submitting, you give permission for use of your image on the WVPE website and WVPE social media platforms and assert that you have the right to give such permission. WVPE asserts no ownership over submissions; all rights are retained by the artist.

Tags: 
Photo of the Week
Cyndi Holther
Shipshewana
Glass Houses
ICE
Sturgis
Michigan
Feature

Related Content

Photo Of The Week - Winter Grazing

By Diane Daniels Jan 14, 2021
Neil Boston

 

WVPE's latest Photo of the Week features a snowy pasture. Thanks to Neil Boston who captured this image outside of Bristol on January 3rd. He says he took the photos with a Pixel 5 phone. The picture could be a timeless image. 

We'd love to see what you are taking photos of.

Email Photo of the Week submissions to us at wvpe@wvpe.org.

Make sure to include your name, where you live, names of people in the photo, date the photo was taken and the location where the photo was taken.