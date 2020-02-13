Photo Of The Week - The Golden Dome

One of the most photographed places in our area is, of course, Notre Dame. This Photo of the Week captures an after dark image of snow on the Golden Dome on campus. Thanks to CJ Beutien of South Bend for this image taken on February 6, 2020.

We'd love to see your images too.

Email images to wvpe@wvpe.org.

Make sure to include your name, where you live, names of people in the photo, date the photo was taken and the location where the photo was taken.

Please send images in .jpg format and scale down any image that is larger than 2 mb in size.

By submitting, you give permission for use of your image on the WVPE website and WVPE social media platforms and assert that you have the right to give such permission. WVPE asserts no ownership over submissions; all rights are retained by the artist or rights holder.