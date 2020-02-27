Photo Of The Week - Great Scott!

WVPE's Photo of the Week comes from Scott, Indiana, which is in our listening area. It's a small unincorporated community in LaGrange County's Van Buren Township. It's on the Pigeon River near the Indiana Toll Road about a mile south of the Indiana-Michigan border.

This image was captured by Scott Doty of Sturgis, Michigan. He took the photo on his way to work in Middlebury on February 21st.

We'd love to see your images too.

Email photos to wvpe@wvpe.org.

Make sure to include your name, where you live, names of people in the photo, date the photo was taken and the location where the photo was taken.

Please send images in .jpg format and scale down any image that is larger than 2 mb in size.

By submitting, you give permission for use of your image on the WVPE website and WVPE social media platforms and assert that you have the right to give such permission. WVPE asserts no ownership over submissions; all rights are retained by the artist or rights holder.