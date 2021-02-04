Photo Of The Week - January Kayaker

By Diane Daniels 32 minutes ago

Lone kayaker on The Big Lake
Credit Chris Britton

A lone kayaker on "The Big Lake" (Lake Michigan) on a cold but calm evening is featured in WVPE's latest Photo of the Week.  Thanks to Chris Britton who captured this image on January 29th while he was at Silver Beach County Park in St. Joseph.

We'd love to see what you are taking photos of.

Email Photo of the Week submissions to us at wvpe@wvpe.org.

Make sure to include your name, where you live, names of people in the photo, date the photo was taken and the location where the photo was taken.

Please send images in .jpg format and scale down any image that is larger than 2 mb in size.

By submitting, you give permission for use of your image on the WVPE website and WVPE social media platforms and assert that you have the right to give such permission. WVPE asserts no ownership over submissions; all rights are retained by the artist.

