Photo Of The Week - Lighthouse In Winter

With our recent warmer temperatures, this is an icy reminder of the February chill. Thanks to Candice Schilz of Knox for this Photo of the Week that she captured at Silver Beach in St. Joseph, Michigan, on Feb. 20th. She said hundreds of people were out walking that day in spite of the cold. The beauty of the lighthouse is a draw for people, even in winter.

