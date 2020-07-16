Photo Of The Week - Monarchs & Milkweed

This WVPE Photo of the Week features a monarch butterfly on a milkweed plant at Ox Bow Park in Elkhart County. Thanks to Nelson Kraybill of Elkhart for this submission. Nelson is encouraging people to plant milkweed as a way to help monarch butterflies thrive. Monarch populations have been in decline due to farming, development and loss of habitat. Nelson captured this image of a monarch on July 12, 2020.

