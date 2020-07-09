Photo Of The Week - Over The Rainbow

You have to be in the right place at the right time when trying to photograph a rainbow. But on Wednesday, June 24, Candice Schilz of Knox was where she needed to be to capture this image of a rainbow over Bass Lake which is WVPE's latest Photo of the Week. Candice says that the day had been beautiful and then a little thunderstorm moved in before the return to sunshine which created the rainbow.

What are you taking photos of?

Email them to us at wvpe@wvpe.org.

Make sure to include your name, where you live, names of people in the photo, date the photo was taken and the location where the photo was taken.

Please send images in .jpg format and scale down any image that is larger than 2 mb in size.

By submitting, you give permission for use of your image on the WVPE website and WVPE social media platforms and assert that you have the right to give such permission. WVPE asserts no ownership over submissions; all rights are retained by the artist or rights holder.