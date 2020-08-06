Photo Of The Week - Ribet!

WVPE's latest Photo of the Week features a frog in a pond. Thanks to Joan Girton of Bristol for this image. Joan took this picture on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at a pond in Bristol. She says her meditation group was walking past the pond when the frog appeared. She thought the lighting made it look like an abstract painting.

We'd love to see what you are taking pictures of. Email them to us at wvpe@wvpe.org.

Make sure to include your name, where you live, names of people in the photo, date the photo was taken and the location where the photo was taken.

Please send images in .jpg format and scale down any image that is larger than 2 mb in size.

By submitting, you give permission for use of your image on the WVPE website and WVPE social media platforms and assert that you have the right to give such permission. WVPE asserts no ownership over submissions; all rights are retained by the artist or rights holder.