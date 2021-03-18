Photo Of The Week - Stunning Sunrise

Earlier this week, on Monday, a lot of people in Michiana captured images of a particularly beautiful sunrise. You may have seen some of the many shots that were posted to social media. Thanks to Melanie Helmuth of Goshen for WVPE's latest Photo of the Week that is yet another example of that gorgeous sunrise. She snapped this photo at Fidler Pond in Goshen. Melanie says many days during work, she drives past Fidler Pond and sees amazing sunrises, but never gets to stop. Monday she was off work and decided to finally stop and enjoy the sunrise! We're glad she did.

What are you taking photos of?

Email them to us at wvpe@wvpe.org.

Make sure to include your name, where you live, names of people in the photo, date the photo was taken and the location where the photo was taken.

Please send images in .jpg format and scale down any image that is larger than 2 mb in size.

By submitting, you give permission for use of your image on the WVPE website and WVPE social media platforms and assert that you have the right to give such permission. WVPE asserts no ownership over submissions; all rights are retained by the artist or rights holder.