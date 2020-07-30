Photo Of The Week - Sunset Coast

This is the time of year when living along Lake Michigan's "sunset coast" provides stunning images. Thanks to Lynn Gordon for this photo she took earlier this month in Union Pier, Michigan.

We'd love to see what you are taking pictures of. Email them to us at wvpe@wvpe.org.

Make sure to include your name, where you live, names of people in the photo, date the photo was taken and the location where the photo was taken.

Please send images in .jpg format and scale down any image that is larger than 2 mb in size.

By submitting, you give permission for use of your image on the WVPE website and WVPE social media platforms and assert that you have the right to give such permission. WVPE asserts no ownership over submissions; all rights are retained by the artist or rights holder.