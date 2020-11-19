Photo Of The Week - Swans At Sunrise

Another beautiful sunrise is the focus of our WVPE Photo of the Week. This image is called "Swans at Sunrise" by WVPE listener-member Nancy Ehret who took the picture on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Nancy says she took this photo in the Mud Lake area north of U.S. 12 in Cass County's Mason Township just off of Tharp Lake Road. We'd love to see what you are taking photos of.

Email Photo of the Week submissions to us at wvpe@wvpe.org.

Make sure to include your name, where you live, names of people in the photo, date the photo was taken and the location where the photo was taken.

Please send images in .jpg format and scale down any image that is larger than 2 mb in size.

By submitting, you give permission for use of your image on the WVPE website and WVPE social media platforms and assert that you have the right to give such permission. WVPE asserts no ownership over submissions; all rights are retained by the artist.