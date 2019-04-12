PHOTOS: Michigan Radio celebrates Public Radio Cake Week

This week, Michigan Radio employees participated in an unofficial competition between member stations: Public Radio Cake Week!

The baking competition began eight years ago on Facebook as a friendly contest to see which public radio station could create the most fantastic cakes. The prize? Bragging rights.

This year Michigan Radio went all out, and pulled off some amazing experiments in baking! Every day of the week had a different theme: Public Radio Stereotypes, Historical Events in Cake, News Story of the Year, Surprise Inside, and Fondant-Free Friday.

You can see all of our creations in the slideshow above.

