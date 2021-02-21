Pilot Program Seeks To Reduce Water Waste In Homes In Benton Harbor

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Some residents in southwestern Michigan and the Detroit area will get plumbing repairs in their homes as part of a new initiative to reduce water waste. Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says the “Water Leak Pilot” program is expected to highlight the benefits of reducing water waste for consumers, water suppliers and the overall community. About 100 Benton Harbor residents and 100 people in the Detroit enclave of Highland Park initially will take part in the program. Officials say water leaks can significantly increase consumer water bills, contribute to water quality concerns and increase municipal water suppliers' energy consumption.

Tags: 
Benton Harbor
Michigan
water
waste
Local

