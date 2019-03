Jim Obergefell, the plaintiff in the landmark Supreme Court case that legalized same-sex marriage across the United States, is coming to speak to students, staff, faculty and community members Wednesday at Notre Dame.

The event is free, and will focus on Obergefell's experiences as a plaintiff in one of the most controversial and discussed cases in U.S. history.

The event is taking place in the McCartan Courtroom at Notre Dame Law School at 12:30pm March 27th.