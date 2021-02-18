Plastic Waste And Recycling During The Pandemic

Issues around recycling and single-use plastic have gained attention since a number of grocery stores banned reusable bags out of fear that the surfaces could spread COVID-19. But some question the need to continue those bans.

Today on All IN we talk about issues around recycling and plastic waste in Indiana during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talk to leaders from the Indiana Recycling Coalition and Oceanic Global about their efforts to address these issues in Indiana and across the world.

Produced by Drew Daudelin.

Guests:

Allyson Mitchell

Executive Director, Indiana Recycling Coalition

Cassia Patel

Program Director, Oceanic Global