Plea Deal Possible For Suspect In Whitmer Kidnapping Plot

By Associated Press 12 minutes ago

Ty Garbin
Credit KENT COUNTY, MICH., SHERIFF VIA AP

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A plea deal appears to be in the works for one of six men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Ty Garbin is scheduled for a change-of-plea hearing in Grand Rapids federal court next Wednesday. The FBI in October said it broke up a plot to kidnap Whitmer by anti-government extremists upset over her coronavirus restrictions. Six people were charged in federal court in Grand Rapids. Separately, eight others were charged in state court with aiding the alleged scheme. In October, attorney Mark Satawa said Garbin had no intention to carry out a kidnapping, no matter what he might have said in recorded or online conversations.

