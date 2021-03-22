Pokagon Band Offers Vaccination Clinic For Native Groups Living In Indiana

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians is working to offer COVID-19 vaccines to all Native American groups living in Indiana. The tribe announced it will hold a mass vaccination clinic in Indianapolis on Saturday, March 27.

Priscilla Gatties, Interim Health Director at Pokagon Health Services, said the health service has administered close to 3,000 doses to Pokagon Citizens, employees and family members.

“We've vaccinated pretty much everybody who's affiliated with the Pokagon Band tribe who's wanted it," Gatties said. "We’re at that point where if we can vaccinate other natives and even take the vaccine to them, we definitely want to have those outreach opportunities.”

The clinic is open to members of state-recognized and historical Native American tribes, as well as Native Hawaiians, Native Alaskans and other native groups living in Indiana. Anyone in those groups over age 18 is eligible for a shot.

Gatties said the clinic will be run by Pokagon Health Services staff, who will be administering the Moderna vaccine. She said approximately 360 appointments will be available, with the possibility of adding more to meet demand.

Appointments can be made by calling the American Indian Center of Indiana at (317) 917-8000 or by emailing frontdesk@americanindiancenter.org.

The clinic will take place at 1145 East 22nd St., Indianapolis, IN, on Saturday, March 27. Second doses will be administered on Saturday, April 24.

