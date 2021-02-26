Police Chase Originating In Busy Mishawaka Corridor Ends In Crash & Arrest

Indiana State Police have released details of a Thursday afternoon police chase that started at the typically busy intersection of Edison and Hickory in Mishawaka and ultimately ended (following a crash along the way) in the 1900 block of Rockne Drive in South Bend.

(You can read more in the release below.)

Mishawaka,IN- A South Bend man known to have a federal warrant was arrested after leading Indiana State Troopers on a chase and found to be in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine and a handgun.

Yesterday, February 25, 2021, around 1:45 p.m., Indiana State Troopers with the Bremen Post All Crimes Policing Team (ACP) received information that Kenneth Griffin, 46 of South Bend, IN was at a gas station at the intersection of Edison Road and Hickory Road in Mishawaka, IN. Griffin was known to have an active federal warrant with nationwide extradition for Felon in Possession of a Handgun.

Griffin, who was driving a silver 2005 Chevrolet Impala, was waiting in a line of cars to exit the gas station when troopers arrived. When Griffin saw the marked Indiana State Police car entering the parking lot of the gas station, he is alleged to have quickly backed up out of the line of cars, passing within a few feet of the police car that had its emergency lights on in an attempt to stop Griffin.

Griffin sped around the parking lot before fleeing northbound on Hickory Road with troopers in marked Indiana State Police cars behind with lights and sirens activated. Griffin led troopers through several side streets before heading westbound on Edison Road.

As Griffin approached the intersection with Edison Road and Ironwood Road, Griffin disregarded a red light and entered the intersection, colliding with the front of a red 2003 Ford F250 equipped with a snowplow. Griffin backed up and fled southbound on Ironwood Road despite the Chevrolet suffering damage to the rear tire on the passenger side. This crash resulted in no injuries.

Griffin continued to flee and led troopers onto several side streets and eventually ended up on Rockne Drive. Due to the damage sustained in the earlier crash, Griffin lost control of the Chevrolet as it spun around, hit a small tree and finally came to a stop in the 1900 block of Rockne Drive.

Troopers conducted a high-risk traffic stop where Griffin is alleged to have dropped his hands to his waistband and center console area several times despite troopers giving him commands to show his hands. Griffin was safely taken into custody and after being medically cleared, was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.

Troopers found a brown bag with suspected methamphetamine and a loaded handgun in the snow next to the Chevrolet. Additional suspected methamphetamine was found in the Chevrolet. The approximate weight of the methamphetamine was 185 grams.

Griffin was preliminarily arrested for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Operating While Intoxicated-Endangerment, Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Crash, Reckless Driving, and the active Federal Warrant.