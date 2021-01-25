Police: Elderly Elkhart Couple Who Went Missing Returns Home Safe

NEW: According to Elkhart Police they have confirmed that Maria and Sasabino have returned home and are safe.

ORIGINAL POST:

Elkhart Police say that a couple in their 90's has gone missing and police are seeking help from the public to locate them.

(You can read the release below.) Sasabino Oropeza a 97 year old male, short gray hair and brown eye and Maria Oropeza a 94 year old female with gray hair and brown eyes, have not been seen since today at 2:00 am in Elkhart. The couple does not drive and left their residence on foot. Currently there is no description of clothing or direction of travel. Anyone with information on the whereabouts or believes they may have seen the couple, please contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070.